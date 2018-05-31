Kim Kardashian visits Donald Trump: Will White House gathering feature on ‘KUWTK’?

Kim Kardashian’s visit to the White House in the hopes of having Alice Marie Johnson’s prison sentence pardoned, and to discuss prison reform, could very well have been filmed for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

With the reality show losing viewers over the last couple of years, speculation is rife that the family has been trying to come up with bigger and better ideas to keep the program running.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is still a substantial income for Kris Jenner and her daughters, who signed a $150 million deal last year to continue filming for at least 5 more seasons.

Considering that nothing is private about Kim and her famous siblings, and with fans well aware that Donald Trump comes from a background of reality TV himself, her gathering with the president of the United States alongside his daughter, Ivanka, could very well make for a great episode of KUWTK.

Kim Kardashian has quietly been working with multiple attorneys in the hopes of having Alice Marie Johnson released from prison. The woman in question is facing life behind bars for a first-time drug offense that the TV personality strongly believes should be pardoned.

Kim was also determined to talk about regulations concerning prison stays, as it’s not uncommon to see citizens of America find themselves facing time for crimes they have not committed. And while Kim Kardashian’s intentions seem genuine at heart, fans aren’t sure what to make of the idea of seeing the conversation played out on reality TV.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returns next month, is already said to have an explosive run upon its season 13 arrival, with storylines concerning Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal to Kylie Jenner figuring out motherhood following her baby’s birth in February.

To think that Donald Trump could make a cameo would certainly be a ratings booster to a series endlessly filled with drama and controversies.