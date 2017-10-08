Kim Kardashian freaks out over unflattering bikini photos on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian freaks out over unflattering photos taken of her in a bikini by a paparazzi photographer on this week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The photos showed Kim, Kourtney and Larsa Pippen as they walked along a stretch of beach while on vacation in Mexico for Kourtney’s birthday.

They were taken while the trio had no idea they were being photographed.

Kourtney finds the photos online while looking at her phone during a sunbathing session, and when she sees them Kim is none too pleased, remarking: “Oh…my God.”

Larsa asks her: “Are they good?

Kim says: “No!” She adds: “I don’t get it?! I literally don’t look like this.”

In an interview with producers, Kim gets upset as she talks about the photos. She says: “I’m already having this anxiety attack over security and I’m already just on high alert, and now paparazzi has found us.

“It’s, like, just the scrutiny that we get all the time, we try to avoid that…so I thought I thought ‘ok, I’m going on like a private vacation, not posting, I’m doing all the steps to try and be as private and discreet as possible, and then you take pictures — and if they’re not, like, perfect people just, like, body-shame you and criticize you. And for people to just think that’s ok is so frustrating.”

This week’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians also see Kim express concerns about her safety while on the trip to Mexico. She has been worried about it ever since she was held at gunpoint in Paris in October 2016.

Speaking to her friend Joe Francis on the phone — the owner of the villa she’s staying in in Mexico — she breaks down in tears, telling him: “I just have anxiety. Are you sure it’s safe here?

