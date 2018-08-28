Kim Kardashian necklace ‘implants’: Everything you need to know

Kim Kardashian revealed a new look recently and it’s unlike anything she’s ever done before. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to show off her necklace implant and now, Kim’s fans want to know what’s going on with this extreme new look.

Kim Kardashian’s necklace “implant” is part of a living art exhibit called A. Human. The New York City exhibit was put together by Simon Huck, who is a close friend of Kim.

As seen in the video Kim shared to her Instagram stories (seen above), the “implanted” alien charms are placed evenly between what looks like a textured “skin chain.” When Kim’s heart beats, the necklace lights up to the rhythm and can be seen even better in the dark.

In case any of you are wondering, the “implants” aren’t real and the purpose is for the sake of imagination and expression. No, Kim did not actually have glowing alien charms implanted under her skin but it sure does look like it!

Ooh @KimKardashian and @chrissyteigen have been modelling an art installation and it's weird af… pic.twitter.com/vgvL8uoQjQ — MTV UK (@MTVUK) August 28, 2018

The Blast reports that the A. Human exhibit is a statement on what Huck believes fashion may be in the future when body modification such as the glowing alien necklace debuted by Kim becomes more normal and accepted.

Other celebrities who are also involved in the A. Human exhibit include Kim Kardashian’s friend Chrissy Teigen as well as Queer Eye star Tan France. They and others involved in the odd exhibit have been showing off some pretty interesting “growths” that include feathers growing out of Teigen’s chest and a ruffled “skin and crystal” collar on France.

The A. Human exhibit opens in New York City on September 5 and will run for a month.