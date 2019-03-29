Killing Eve Season 2 release date on BBC America, cast, trailer, plot and latest updates

29th March 2019 9:23 PM ET

Killing Eve Season 2 is set to return to BBC America in April, one of the most highly anticipated drama series of 2019.

The show actually got a renewal before the first season even aired in April 2018. The trailer BBC America released in February generated considerable online buzz.

The trailer reveals that Eve and Villanelle are still obsessed with each other and that their cat-and-mouse game is far from over.

Ahead of the premiere of Killing Eve Season 2, here is everything we know, including the premiere date, cast, trailer, plot and more.

Killing Eve Season 2 release date

BBC America has confirmed that Killing Eve Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, April 7 at 8/7c.

The upcoming season will also be simulcast on AMC.

Killing Eve Season 2: Production details

Killing Eve is a BBC drama series based on the fictional thriller novel Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings. The novel is adapted for TV by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) who served as showrunner for Season 1.

Emerald Fennell (Call the Midwife) will replace Waller-Bridge as showrunner/lead writer for Season 2. Fennell will be executive producing with Waller-Bridge, Sarah Oh, Francesca Gardiner, Sally Woodward Gentle, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas (also serving as director), and Lee Morris.

The production companies involved in the series are Sid Gentle Film and Endeavour Content, in association with BBC. IMG distributes the series internationally.

Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Darren Boyd, Owen McDonnell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Sean Delaney, among others.

The series premiered on BBC America in April 2018. Killing Eve was also renewed for Season 2 ahead of the series premiere.

Killing Eve Season 2 trailer

The Killing Eve Season 2 official trailer came out on Thursday, February 14.

The trailer gives fans their first look at the highly-anticipated second season of the drama series in which Sandra Oh, as M15 agent Eve Polastri, is pitted against the psychopathic assassin Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer.

By the end of their cat and mouse chase, Eve stabs Villanelle and believes she might have killed her. But we later see Villanelle recovering in hospital.

Killing Eve Season 2 cast

Sandra Oh (Gray’s Anatomy) is set to return for Season 2 as M15 agent Eve Polastri who is obsessed with tracking down a psychopathic assassin known as Villanelle.

Jodie Comer (The White Princess) returns as Eve’s adversary, the psychopathic killer Villanelle, whose birth name is Oksana Astankova.

Owen McDonnell will return as Eve’s husband Niko Polastri.

Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter) is expected to return to the series as Carolyn Martens, the head of M16’s Russia section, while Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Downward Dog) returns as Eve’s assistant Elena Felton.

Others include Darren Boyd as Eve’s M15 supervisor Frank Haleton.

Nina Sosanya (played Lucy Freeman in W1A) and Edward Bluemel (The Commuter) will also join the cast of Season 2.

Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh) is expected to make a guest appearance in Season 2.

Killing Eve Season 2: What is the series about?

Killing Eve follows the British M15 desk officer Eve Polastri (played by Sandra Oh), who abandons her desk job to track down the psychopathic killer Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

The two women — the hunter and the hunted — become deeply fascinated and obsessed with each other as they engage in a battle of wits.

Killing Eve Season 2 plot

The first season of Killing Eve was based mostly on the novella series Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings. Season 2 might deviate significantly from the source material.

However, fans can rest assured that the series will continue to focus on Eve’s obsessive efforts to track down Villanelle.

According to Comer in an interview with ELLE, Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off with a cliffhanger after Eve stabbed Villanelle.

A description for Killing Eve Season 2 by AMC reads:

Villanelle has disappeared and Eve is left reeling, having no idea if the woman she stabbed is alive or dead. With both of them in deep trouble, Eve has to find Villanelle before someone else does. Unfortunately, she’s not the only person looking for her.

We know from the trailer that Villanelle is still alive and recovering. Fans are already speculating that Eve and Villanelle’s mutual fascination could lead to the two teaming up against The Twelve.

Killing Eve Season 2 premieres on BBC America on Sunday, April 7 at 8/7c.