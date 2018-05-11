Killer Mike, Robert Reich, Ethan Hawke on Real Time with Bill Maher

Real Time with Bill Maher features an interesting line-up tonight — with guests including Killer Mike, Robert Reich, and Ethan Hawke.

Also on the show is Republican Congressman from California, Duncan Hunter, who kicks off proceedings as the top-of-show interview guest. Hunter is a legacy political player who is currently under investigation.

A former marine, Hunter served three tours as an artillery officer in Afghanistan and Iraq and was later elected in 2008. His father served in the same position before he did.

Hunter is in the legal crosshairs for allegedly using campaign funds for personal use.

Author and Oscar-nominated actor Ethan Hawke is the mid-show interview guest. Hawke is currently making waves with his Sundance films, directing a Blaze Foley biopic called Blaze, and the Nick Hornby adaptation of Juliet, Naked as an actor. This summer he will also be seen in Paul Schrader’s film, First Reformed.

The roundtable guests are former United States Secretary of Labor and professor at University of California, Berkeley, author Robert Reich, and activist and rapper Michael Render (aka Killer Mike).

Robert Reich is a regular on Real Time and a staple on CNN and other networks rebutting most if not all of President Trump’s proclamations. He recently penned an op/ed called How To Stop Trump, where he said:

“Good-paying jobs have disappeared from vast stretches of the land. Despite the official low unemployment rate, millions continue to work part-time who want steady jobs or they’re too discouraged to look for work.

When I was Secretary of Labor in the 1990s, I frequently visited the Rust Belt, Midwest, and South, where blue-collar workers told me they were working harder than ever but getting nowhere.

Meanwhile, all the economy’s gains have gone to the richest ten percent, mostly the top 1 percent. Wealthy individuals and big corporations have, in turn, invested some of those gains into politics. As a result, big money now calls the shots in Washington – obtaining subsidies, tax breaks, tax loopholes (even Trump promised to close the “carried interest” loophole yet it remains), and bailouts.”

Rounding out the panel is frequent Real Time guest Render. He has law enforcement in his family and is an outspoken proponent of responsible gun ownership, much to the vexation of prominent African American journalists like Joy Reid.

On a recent interview with Reid, Render explained his position with regards to gun ownership and conceal and carry laws for African Americans, as Reid posited that it was not an equal playing field and dangerous for those who might try it.

Render said: “I think black men are in danger from law enforcement because we need to teach better policing…I’m going to tell you what struck me about that video. White people stood up and immediately were allies, thank you for that. But the black men are to be congratulated and saluted.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yGZCmMeBUaU"> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday at 10:00-11:00 p.m. live ET/tape-delayed PT, with a replay at midnight, exclusively on HBO.