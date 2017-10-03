Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen examines murder of poker club owner Paul Horn

This week Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen spotlights the murder of poker club owner Paul Horn, who was shot five times in his own home.

Paul Horn had made a bit of a reputation for himself as a high-stakes poker player but he decided that going into the poker business would be more lucrative and stable.

To this end the 54-year-old he set business with Daniel Teitelbaum and they opened a private poker club in Grove City.

However, the partnership did not go well and Teitelbaum tried to sue Horn for misappropriating funds. On March 10, 2011, just before Horn was due to give a statement in that case, his bullet ridden body was found at his home, he’d been shot five times.

The investigation revealed that Teitelbaum had asked another man, Colin Reedy from Bellingham, Wash., to kill Horn. He’d refused but he had bought a gun and sent it to Teitelbaum.

In March 2014 Teitelbaum was found guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and numerous other charges related to the murder.

He was later sentenced to life in prison without parole.

