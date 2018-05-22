Monsters and Critics

Kid’s four-wheeler is turned into crab-fishing machine on Discovery’s Last Outpost

Watch an exclusive clip from the season finale of Discovery series Last Outpost — as the team turn an old mini four-wheeler into a tool for dragging crab pots!

The guys at Alaska’s CT Mad Modz metal fabrication company create the build for Captain Charlie Rehder of the crab fishing boat Kustatan, who wants a machine to make one of the world’s most dangerous jobs safer and easier.

The episode, which also includes a cameo of Deadliest Catch’s Time Bandit, sees co-founders Clint Greathouse and Todd Anderson put together the contraption using the four-wheeler which one of Clint’s friend’s kids used to race.

Clint and the 'Crab Crawler' on Discovery's Last Outpost
Clint talks to the team about the ‘Crab Crawler’ on Discovery’s Last Outpost

They then heavily modify it by weighting it down and adding a trailer and plough as well as a hook to pull the crab pots. In Monsters and Critics’ exclusive clip, the team test out the original four-wheeler to see if it can pull an engine block weighing 500-lb to 600-lb.

The season finale of Last Outpost also sees the CT Mad Modz team attempting to land a $60,000 payday by creating an amphibious rescue vehicle that can navigate the bogs and rivers of the Mat-Su Valley — out of an old Hägglunds BV 206, an amphibious military vehicle designed for the Swedish army!

Last Outpost airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on Discovery.

