Kid’s four-wheeler is turned into crab-fishing machine on Discovery’s Last Outpost

Watch an exclusive clip from the season finale of Discovery series Last Outpost — as the team turn an old mini four-wheeler into a tool for dragging crab pots!

The guys at Alaska’s CT Mad Modz metal fabrication company create the build for Captain Charlie Rehder of the crab fishing boat Kustatan, who wants a machine to make one of the world’s most dangerous jobs safer and easier.

The episode, which also includes a cameo of Deadliest Catch’s Time Bandit, sees co-founders Clint Greathouse and Todd Anderson put together the contraption using the four-wheeler which one of Clint’s friend’s kids used to race.

They then heavily modify it by weighting it down and adding a trailer and plough as well as a hook to pull the crab pots. In Monsters and Critics’ exclusive clip, the team test out the original four-wheeler to see if it can pull an engine block weighing 500-lb to 600-lb.

The season finale of Last Outpost also sees the CT Mad Modz team attempting to land a $60,000 payday by creating an amphibious rescue vehicle that can navigate the bogs and rivers of the Mat-Su Valley — out of an old Hägglunds BV 206, an amphibious military vehicle designed for the Swedish army!

Last Outpost airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on Discovery.