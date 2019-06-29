Khloe Kardashian tells fans not to start a social media war against Jordyn Woods or Tristan Thompson ahead of KUWTK season finale

Things haven’t been easy for Khloe Kardashian in the past few months. Less than six months ago, her boyfriend and father of her daughter, True, was caught cheating on her with her little sister, Kylie’s BFF, Jordyn Woods.

And if that weren’t enough, cameras were there to capture all of the drama for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Originally, Khloe Kardashian tweeted Jordyn Woods, telling her it was her fault for breaking up her marriage and family. But since then, it seems she’s backtracked, as she’s had a little bit of time to re-analyze the situation from a different point of view.

In an interview for the third season of her reality show Revenge Body, Kardashian stated, “…bashing either side is not cool for me…I don’t think there needs to be negativity anywhere. I think it’s just a story being told, but anybody picking a side or…condemning any human, I think this is a part of life. I’m not saying it’s a good part.”

Of course, the drama on Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been high, and its meant Khloe, Jordyn and the rest of the clan had to revisit some pretty painful memories. Although Khloe usually live tweets the show, she let fans know she couldn’t do it this time, as it was too difficult for her. Fair enough.

Jordyn Woods seems to be moving on, and just recently announced a collaboration with clothing brand Boohoo. Tristan doesn’t post much to social media, but he did extend an olive branch in the form of a post gushing about Khloe for her 35th birthday.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9/8c on E!