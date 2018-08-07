Kevin Wendt on Bachelor in Paradise: Facts about the Canadian Bachelor

Kevin Wendt may not be a familiar face for those who have religiously watched every single season of the Bachelor and Bachelorette. That’s because he’s from Canada and he was the first Bachelor Canada star in the franchise’s Canadian spinoff.

While Kevin did get engaged on the show, the romance didn’t last in real life. He was invited to participate on The Bachelorette Winter Games, where he fell in love with Ashley Iaconetti. However,

Kevin was heartbroken when he learned that Jared Haibon really wanted Ashley.

Now, Kevin Wendt wants to find love himself and he’s getting a chance to do so on this season of Bachelor in Paradise. He’s the first guy to do a cross-over, but he has surprising connections to the Bachelorette.

If you don’t know much about Kevin, here’s what you need to know.

Unlike many other Bachelor stars, this guy didn’t quit his job after he found fame in the reality television world. In fact, he’s working as a firefighting, a rather dangerous profession. But that also means he works hard, lives hard, and he stays fit through work.

He has a surprising connection to Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. They are both Canadian, so they both enjoy a good bag of Ketchup chips – a chip flavor you can only get in Canada. The two recently did a campaign for Lays Chips. Canadians stick together, eh?

Other than his work as a firefighter, Kevin Wendt also likes to stay in shape. He’s hosting an active escape program in September, where you can fly with him to Bali.

Once there, you will do yoga, work out, and party. Plus, he’s bringing a friend from the US franchise, so that sounds like a fun trip.

Do you think Kevin Wendt will find love on Bachelor In Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.