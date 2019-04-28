Kevin Kane: Who is the hunky member of Bonding on Netflix cast?

If you have watched Netflix’s new dark comedy series Bonding, then one of the actors who may have caught your attention is the hunky actor Kevin Kane who plays Tiff’s naughty professor Charles.

Although Zoe Levin and Brendan Scannell, who play the leading roles in Bonding are new to TV, they have received praise for their performance in the new series.

However, other members of the cast of Bonding, such as Kevin Kane, are not exactly newcomers and you may have seen them on TV before.

If you have been wondering who Kevin Kane is, here is everything you need to know about the actor.

Who is Kevin Kane?

Kevin Kane was born in July 1988 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He trained under Bill Esper at the William Esper Studio in NYC.

You have seen Kevin Kane in Chicago P.D. (2014) where he starred as Chicago Police patrol office Mike Sorenson. You may also have seen him in Comedy Central’s sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer (2013) in which he starred as Kevin.

He made his directorial debut with the short film Turtleface (2016) and appeared in a minor role in Snatched (2017).

Kane has received many awards and accolades. In 2011, he was nominated for a New York Innovative Theater Award for Best Actor for playing Edward in The Collective’s performance of Someone Who’ll Watch over Me, a play originally written by the Irish dramatist Frank McGuinness.

In 2015, he won a Peabody Award for playing Kevin in Inside Amy Schumer (2013). He also won an Emmy Award in 2015 for his role in Inside Amy Schumer.

What is Bonding about?

Bonding is a new seven-episode dark comedy-drama series created and written by Rightor Doyle who also executive produces with Dara Gordon, Jacob Perlin, Nina Soriano, Tom Schembri and David Sigurani.

Bonding, which premiered on Netflix on April 24, 2019, stars Zoe Levin, Brendan Scannell, Micah Stock, Kevin Kane, Stephanie Style, Theo Stockman, and D’Arcy Carden, who appeared as Janet in The Good Place.

The series follows a graduate student named Tiffany “Tiff” Chester (Zoe Levin), who moonlights as the dominatrix Mistress May. Her best friend Pete (Brendan Scannell) works with her as an assistant. Pete, who is gay and an aspiring comic, uses the alias Carter or Master Carter.

Bonding is currently streaming on Netflix.