Kenya Moore’s baby could be weeks away – and a boy?

Kenya Moore announced she was pregnant when she was filming the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special earlier this year.

At the time, Kenya was just a few weeks along, but she had gotten a positive pregnancy test. Kenya and her husband Marc Daly were spotted at a fertility clinic in Barbados back in November last year, and she has revealed she’s due later this year.

Moore has shared everything from ultrasounds to baby bumps on Instagram and she looks like she’s ready to pop. This weekend, she got everything ready from a baby store, including her registry. This could indicate that she’s eight months pregnant and may have another 4 to 6 weeks left.

Kenya has been rather secretive about her pregnancy when it comes to dates and gender. It’s possible that Moore and Daly already know what they are having and just haven’t shared the news yet. But based on Kenya’s nursery planning, it appears that they are going for a gender-neutral look, possibly because they don’t know if they are having a boy or a girl.

Some fans are guessing she’s having a boy because of the way her belly is placed during the pregnancy and they shared their theories on her Instagram post. It appears there’s an overwhelming amount of guesses for a boy, but a few others believed it was a girl.

Kenya has revealed that she will not be filming the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which is expected to premiere later this year. But she was recently spotted in front of a camera. It’s uncertain what she’s filming, but she will surely keep fans in the loop via social media.