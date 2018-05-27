Kenya Moore fired from ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ amid Phaedra Parks comeback reports?

Kenya Moore will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to a new report which claims that producers have decided not to invite the reality star back as a housewife for the show’s 11th season.

Moore caused endless headlines through RHOA’s 10th series for what appeared to be several run-ins with execs who weren’t happy that Kenya had left them in the dark about the fact that she had secretly tied the knot with businessman Marc Daly.

The fact that Kenya Moore is supposed to portray her personal life on the show, given that it’s a reality show after all, clearly wasn’t respected and to make matters worse, Kenya and Marc both refused to have him appear in several episodes of the show to fill in the loophole of the wedding storyline Moore was focusing her attention on.

At the time it was first reported that Kenya Moore was causing a major headache for producers behind the scenes by leaving them out in the dark about details regarding her marriage, she had denied claims that there was any sort of drama going on between herself and the production team.

Straight From The A, which has proven itself to be quite a reliable source when it comes to all things regarding “Real Housewives,” stresses that during a mandatory meeting that required all cast members to be present last week, Kenya was not in attendance.

The rumor is further aided by claims that Moore also didn’t receive a letter the cast is known to receive from Bravo that confirms their return to the show after negotiations for the forthcoming series has come to an end.

This would mean that Kenya Moore could most likely not come to an agreement regarding her status on the show and what producers would have asked of her if she wanted to make her return for the 11th series, which would have included the participation of her husband Marc Daly being a dealbreaker.

Kenya Moore has yet to confirm reports that she has not been invited back, but from what’s been gathered it seems pretty apparent that she’s out of the picture yet still stands the chance to return as a friend to the housewives, meaning she would be seen in a few episodes throughout the series.

Word has it that fans are eager to have Phaedra Parks make her return to the show. She seems to have been strongly missed by the public with her shady remarks about her fellow cast members this past season.

Parks was axed from the franchise for having fabricated stories about Kandi Burruss allegedly owning a sex dungeon and having tried to make advanced moves on Porsha Williams, supposedly having asked her to engage in a threesome act with her and husband Todd.