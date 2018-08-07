Kenny Layne on Bachelor in Paradise: What you need to know about the wrestler from Orlando

Kenny Layne wants to find love after he was sent home with a broken heart during Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette. He had gone on the show in hopes of finding love, but the odds were not in his favor and he was sent home during week 6 along with two other contestants.

But this professional wrestler from Orlando, Florida is ready to find a woman, who wants to accept him for who he is.

If you don’t remember him from The Bachelorette, here’s a quick recap before tonight’s premiere of Bachelor In Paradise. As it turns out, Layne is still a professional wrestler. He goes under the stage name, Kenny King, and on Instagram, he revealed that he had a fight before he traveled to Mexico to find love.

It sounds like he’s still very much active after his stint on reality television. Plus, it sounds like he’s more than ready to find love, settle down and have more kids.

As it turns out, he’s a big lover of family and he often shows off his daughter on social media. Worried about him being a good dad? Well, don’t worry about that. Check out the photo below, where he’s clearly not scared of doing face masks with his kid!

We have "Beauty Wednesdays" A post shared by kenny king 🌹 (@kennykingpb2) on Aug 1, 2018 at 11:10pm PDT

While Kenny Layne may not have shown his political side on The Bachelorette, he does share some opinions on social media. He is clearly not happy with how the country is run these days and he isn’t scared to show it.

Hopefully, Kenny Layne can find love in paradise this year and find someone who will be his primary cheerleader as he heads back to the ring later this year.

What do you think about Kenny Layne going on Bachelor In Paradise to find love?

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.