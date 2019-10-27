Ken Jeong first won over audiences as druglord Leslie Chow in The Hangover films and continued to work his unique brand of magic in Community and Crazy Rich Asians.

Now he makes us laugh on the Masked Singer which airs on Wednesdays on Fox. At the same time, this loveable former practicing physician is passionate about celebrating first responders by gifting them with non-alcohol beer on National First Responders Day on October 28.

Dr. Ken Jeong spoke with Monsters and Critics about the lengths producers go to keep the identities of the performers on The Masked Singer secret (even the singers’ guests are required to wear masks when backstage).

Dr. Ken also talked about his favorite things about working on the show, what he misses most about practicing medicine, the sequel to Crazy Rich Asians, his favorite sports teams, what he likes to do for fun, how he celebrates National First Responders Day and more.

Ken Jeong earned his medical degree from UNC in 1995 and practiced medicine in Louisiana, though he always enjoyed theater and stand-up comedy.

That same year, he won the Big Easy Laff-Off when Hollywood big-wig Brandon Tartikoff and Improv founder Budd Friedman suggested he relocate to Los Angeles. During this time, he performed at prestigious comedy clubs while also practicing medicine.

He began his film career as Dr. Kuni in the Judd Apatow film Knocked Up and then went on to appear on many TV shows including Entourage, The Office, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, before landing the breakout role as Señor Chang on the NBC sitcom Community.

His first Netflix comedy special You Complete Me, Ho, was released on Netflix in 2019.

The affable Ken Jeong believes in giving back to the community. Something very near and dear to his heart is the brave men and women police officers, EMT workers, and firefighters who are our nation’s first responders. He is celebrating National First Responders Day by joining forces with Heineken and gifting some of these people with a six-pack of non-alcoholic Heinekin 0.0.

Visit this site for more information about National First Responders Day.

Ken Jeong can be seen on The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 PM on Fox.