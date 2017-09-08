Ken Bone, S.E. Cupp, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez on Real Time with Bill Maher

Tonight’s Real Time with Bill Maher sees some old favorites and new faces join the line-up — including Ken Bone, S.E. Cupp, and Xiuhtezcatl Martinez.

Software company executive Ken Bone is the top-of-show interview guest.

He is a self-described libertarian who was just another member of the public until he made a red-sweater-wearing splash during the second presidential debate, making headlines by grilling the candidates on their energy policy.

He told the Washington Examiner: “If you were a big Trump supporter and now you’re not, it’s because you weren’t paying attention, because he’s doing exactly what he said he’s going to do. So it’s almost your own fault if you loved him and now you don’t.”

He also compared Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to “sports teams” rather than political candidates.

Bone recently confirmed he will be wearing his sweater on the show.

Yes, I will be wearing a sweater. They asked me to wear it so I will. — Ken Bone (@kenbone18) September 5, 2017

Meanwhile, teenage environmental activist Xiuhtezcatl Martinez is the mid-show interview guest.

Martinez is currently a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the Federal Government over climate change supported by Our Children’s Trust.

The roundtable guests are political commentator S.E. Cupp and writer Adam Gopnik.

A television pundit staple, Cupp was recently interviewed by The Hill and spoke of her new spinoff series titled Unfiltered on CNN’s sister network HLN.

She said: “We’re not avoiding Trump or politics, but we’re including a lot of other lifestyle stories that people find just as interesting and compelling.” Cupp described the show as an “alternative space” for political news chat.

She said: “This show is much more practical and instead of talking Capitol Hill politics, it’s talking politics of your daily life.”

Cupp is a conservative voice who is an openly admitted atheist and has consistently been critical of Donald Trump’s presidency.

An essayist for The New Yorker, Gopnik has a new memoir out, titled At the Strangers’ Gate.

The book details his recollections of Manhattan during the nascent rise of the Donald Trump-punctuated 1980s.

He described it in an interview, saying: “New York went from being the Taxi Driver dystopia of the 1970s to a kind of nascent corruption, the period when Donald Trump first emerged like a weed.”

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10pm live ET/tape-delayed PT, with a replay at midnight, exclusively on HBO.