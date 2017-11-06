Kelsey Grammer moved to tears in Long Island Medium season premiere

Long Island Medium and Theresa Caputo are back for an all new season, featuring a host of stars getting some very emotional readings.

A very relaxed Kelsey Grammer starts off by complimenting Theresa on her crazy nails and admires her commitment! But things get very emotional for Kelsey when Theresa mentions his sister, who was just 18-year-old when she was abducted, raped and murdered. Karen Grammer’s death had a huge impact on Kelsey and was the main reason he gave up on his religious faith.

Mark McGrath from the band Sugar Ray tells Theresa he’s an optimistic sceptic but that he’s seen the lives she’s touched and he wants to experience that kind of connection.

Star of This is Us Chrissy Metz also gets a reading and cracks up when Theresa wonders why Chrissy’s mother kept her grandmother’s rosary beads when they never use them!

Also on this week’s show is The Biggest Loser trainer Bob Harper.

