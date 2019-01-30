Kelly Ripa on Riverdale: Did Ms. Mulwray shoot Hiram?

Kelly Ripa debuts as Ms. Mulwray on Riverdale. Pic credit: the CW network

Kelly Ripa will debut on Riverdale tonight alongside her real-life husband, Mark Consuelos. Her guest role was announced back in November, and now it has come full circle.

Last week on Riverdale plenty of strange things happened. Someone shot Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) and Archie (KJ Apa) is the main suspect.

As things become clearer, and the sneak peek for the new episode is available, it looks like everyone may have pegged the shooter wrong.

Ms. Mulwray shows up

Toting a gun around Riverdale isn’t going to make Ms. Mulwray (Kelly Ripa) any friends. She is Hiram’s mistress, and that may have something to do with why Hermione (Marisol Nichols) made FP (Skeet Ulrich) the new sheriff in town.

Will the first order of business be handling Ms. Mulwray and getting Hiram better? He isn’t the Gargoyle King but has had a hand in spreading the drugs around the town. How much does he know and how much does Ms. Mulwray know?

Veronica and Archie split

When Hiram was shot, Veronica (Camila Mendes) believed it was Archie who did it. He ran out of the SAT testing and disappeared for a few hours. When he showed up to be by her side, their relationship crumbled.

Now that it looks more and more like Ms. Mulwray was the one who shot Hiram, will a reconciliation between Veronica and Archie actually happen?

It doesn’t look that way because Reggie (Charles Melton) showed up at the hospital with flowers and balloon that sparked plenty of questions about who is pregnant in Riverdale.

Time is said to heal all wounds, but this time, Ms. Mulwray may have done damage that cannot be repaired.

Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on the CW network.