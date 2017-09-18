Kelly Dodd gets plaster-cast mold of her 32G boobs on The Real Housewives of Orange County

Kelly Dodd’s getting a breast reduction as she thinks her 32G boobs are too big — and this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County sees her and husband Michael make a plaster-cast mold of them.

Kelly used to be a 34DD when she first met Michael — who she says loves the “boob job scene” — but they got smaller after she breast-fed daughter Jolie.

But she then got them increased to their current 32G size following a boob job, with mixed results. While husband Michael is a fan, they have been causing Kelly all manner of problems.

She says in the clip from this week’s RHOC below: “It’s hard to wear clothes, my back hurts, I can’t run…and now I’m just, like, I’m done.”

She decides to get the “boob cast” made so that after her breast reduction she can go back and compare them. To do so she gets some help from Michael, who applies the plaster outside on their balcony over-looking the sea.

This week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, also sees Kelly hold a “Boobs Voyage Party” with her co-stars — except former BFF Meghan.

But the party explodes when Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson finally have a face-to-face chat following their ongoing feud.

The pair also have an epic fight later in the season during the ladies’ group-trip to Iceland.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.