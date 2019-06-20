Keith and Iris from Married at First Sight going to clash over sex?

Keith Manley married his virgin bride Iris Caldwell on Season 9 of Married at First Sight. Already, MAFS viewers want to know more about the pair as many are hoping this popular couple will be able to make their marriage last beyond Decision Day.

Keith and Iris have quickly become Married at First Sight fan favorites as many have dubbed them one of the best looking couples to get married on the show. Iris is absolutely stunning in her ultra-white dress and Keith is very handsome, but is that enough to bring them together?

It was Keith’s mom who first discovered that Iris is still a virgin at 27 years old. It’s not really clear if she was trying to be shady when asking Iris about her white dress but what we do know is that when Iris broke the news of her virginity, Keith’s mom was shocked.

“So the purity of the white is definitely purity, reflecting for me. I’m a virgin,” Iris explained to her new mother-in-law. “This choice was something on a religious standpoint for me. So, it’s been hard. It’s been hard for sure. But it was for my husband. It’s a big deal.”

“I don’t know how many virgins he has encountered but for him to marry a virgin, that’s huge,” Keith’s mom told the Married at First Sight camera. “I think it’s important that my son knows the significance behind the fact that she’s wearing a white dress.”

Keith’s mom made a beeline to her son to fill him in, clearly worried about how he might react. Is that because she knows something about her son that we don’t know yet? What we do know is that Keith keeps Magnums in his dresser drawer and he might keep them stashed in other places too.

Married at First Sight spoilers first shared by PEOPLE have already hinted at a bit of trouble in paradise for this beautiful couple as Iris has high standards heading into the union since she saved herself for marriage.

When she discovers Keith’s condom stash, she can’t believe what she’s found and questions him about the need to keep so many prophylactics around.

Keith has already said that sex is a big deal and could make or break a marriage. Will he and Iris be a match made in heaven or could their differences when it comes to sex be too much for them to make it? It’s still very early in the season so we’ll just have to wait and see.

