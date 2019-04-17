Kayla Ewell: Who is the actress behind Young Mara on Roswell, New Mexico?

Kayla Ewell appeared in the most recent episode of Roswell, New Mexico as Young Mara. Viewers were wondering who the actress is and why she looked so familiar.

Back in 2000, Kayla Ewell got her start in the television world. Since then, she has accrued a long list of credits in both television and film. While her appearance on Roswell, New Mexico was small, it has people talking about her again.

Where do you know Kayla Ewell from?

The most recognizable role for Kayla Ewell may be Vicki Donovan from The Vampire Diaries. It was incredibly popular and also aired on The CW Network. Ewell also played Caitlin Ramirez on The Bold and the Beautiful for 135 episodes. She played Caitlin from 2004 to 2005 before exiting the soap for good.

Other small roles include appearances on House, Scoundrels, and Lucifer. Ewell was also in three music videos, adding to her list of appearances on her resume. She hasn’t had a huge role in a few years, but that hasn’t slowed her down at all.

What is Kayla Ewell up to now?

Just a few weeks ago, Kayla Ewell announced she was expecting her first child with her husband, Tanner Novlan. The two were married in 2015 after a very short engagement.

There is a lot going on in Kayla Ewell’s life as she prepares to welcome her first child. She may have only had a small part in Roswell, New Mexico but it certainly got the attention of viewers.

Roswell, New Mexico airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on The CW Network.