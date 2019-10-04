Home > Smallscreen

Katrina Law talks being the new girl on Hawaii Five-0 cast

4th October 2019 11:05 PM ET
Katrina Law talks being the new girl on Hawaii Five-0
Chi McBride as Captain Lou Grover and Katrina Law as Quinn Liu on Hawaii Five-0. Pic credit: Karen Neal/CBS

Last week, Katrina Law appeared as the new girl on Hawaii Five-0, Quinn Liu.

Quinn Liu was a new ally for the team as she helped McGarrett and his team hunt down an assassin that was targeting mob bosses.

It was a brand-new character that joined the cast as Jorge Garcia left the series. He played Jerry for several seasons.

Quinn Liu was a staff sergeant with the Army CID and she joined the show as a new member of McGarrett’s team, making the new girl on Hawaii Five-0 more than a generic love interest.

According to showrunner Peter Lenkov (via Parade), the new girl on Hawaii Five-0 will be a perfect fit with the team, as McGarrett specializes in taking “broken toys” and making them part of the family.

As for actress Katrina Law, she seems more than happy with her new role, mentioning on Twitter that she loves being the new girl on Hawaii Five-0.

People keep asking what it’s like to be the new girl on the set of @CBSTVStudios @HawaiiFive0CBS. Words can’t describe it but I think this video can. Thank you to the cast, crew, background players, and fans who participated. You welcomed me into the Ohana with open arms. #h50″

It also turned out that Katrina Law’s arrival on Hawaii Five-0 was a nice birthday present for the actress as well.

Before she joined the cast of Hawaii Five-0, Katrina Law gained fame on shows like Spartacus: Blood and Sand, as well as Spartacus: Vengeance as Mira and on The CW series Arrow as Nyssa al Ghul,  the daughter of villain Ra’s al Ghul.

On tonight’s episode of Hawaii Five-0, Quinn Liu was more than ready to continue to help McGarrett and the team and proved her worth once again.

Hawaii Five-0 airs on Fridays at 8/7c on CBS. 

