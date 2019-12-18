Katie Kadan on The Voice: Disappointed fans protest after Chicagoan comes in third place

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Many fans took to social media after Team Legend’s Katie Kadan was announced as the third-place finalist on the Season 17 finale of NBC’s The Voice last night.

The Team Legend Chicagoan competed in the finals against Team Kelly’s Jake Hoot, Team Blake’s Ricky Duran, and Team Gwen’s Rose Short. Millions of The Voice fans in Chicago and across the country were rooting for her and many were shocked when the results came in and she was announced as the finalist in third place.

.@KatieKadan, good luck on The Voice! You’re inspiring generations of Chicagoans to follow their dreams, no matter what. Whatever happens tonight, I know you’ll make us proud. Go Katie! — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) December 18, 2019

Each finalist performed a duet with a celebrity guest last night before the winner was announced.

Katie was the first of the four finalists to perform. She did a cover of Cher’s Believe with American Idol alum Adam Lambert. The coaches and the audience applauded their performance.

Katie said she was thankful to have reached the finals on John Legend’s team. She described her time on The Voice as one of her best experiences ever.

Team Gwen’s Rose Short performed In the Midst of It All with the Grammy award-winning gospel singer Yolanda Adams.

Team Blake’s Ricky Duran did a duet with Gary Clark Jr. They sang Gary’s Pearl Cadillac.

Jake Hoot performed with the country music group Little Big Town. They performed Little Big Town’s latest single Over Drinking.

After the performances, host Carson Daly announced the results. Rose Short came in fourth place, Katie Kadan in third place, and Ricky Duran in second place. Country singer Jake Hoot was declared the Season 17 champion.

Katie Kadan’s fans react on Twitter

Hundreds of The Voice viewers who had rooted for Katie took to social media and online forums to express disappointment that their favorite singer came in third place.

Many felt that she should have been the winner. They argued that she was the best singer due to her greater vocal range, versatility and stage presence, compared with Jake Hoot.

IM SO UPSET!!!! How could Katie kadan not win!!!!!????!!! — brianna lawlor (@briannalawlor1) December 18, 2019

Katie's better than both of them. This is a joke — Kierra 🥰 (@kierranicolee19) December 18, 2019

#VoiceFinale what is wrong with America @KatieKadan should have won!!!! — LoGeRobZ (@LoGeRobZ) December 18, 2019

@KatieKadan Katie,

I am STILL in a state of shock ! pic.twitter.com/Qbh1LVpYF5 — Lady Bridge (@ladybridge) December 18, 2019

Some fans admitted that Team Kelly’s Jake Hoot, who won the trophy, was a great singer. But insisted that Katie deserved at least second place.

This long drawn out night has come to a very disappointing end #VoiceFinale #TheVoice Theres no way in hell @KatieKadan should’ve been in 3rd place. Sickening!!! I hate when this happens to great artist pic.twitter.com/ZVeCJnvEFj — 🦋BlaqueButterfly🦋 a.k.a Tracey (@BlaqueBeautyFly) December 18, 2019

Some angry fans alleged that Katie was “robbed.” Others claimed The Voice was “rigged” in favor of country singers. Some cynically suggested that The Voice should be changed to “The Country Music Voice” because country music singers have allegedly dominated the show over the years.

@KatieKadan Katie was robbed! She should be Voice Champion! Hoot is good. All four finalist have amazing talent!! BUT KATIE WAS THE BEST!! I am shocked by the results! I may never watch The Voice, ever again!!! 😡😭😩☹️ — DT (@DT92297315) December 18, 2019

Sweet baby jesus how did @katiekadan not win #TheVoice ?????

Jake is GREAT, but Katie is AMAZING, UNIQUE AND ONE OF A KIND. Y'ALL ROBBED HER! — Martin (@LeahMar26884508) December 18, 2019

One fan claimed to have heard the crowd booing when Katie was announced as the finalist in third place, while others threatened to boycott the show next season.

The crowd booing at Katie Kadan coming in 3rd is all that needs to be said. #VoiceFinale — mario (@mareeyo) December 18, 2019

#TheVoice… ABSOLUTE BS!!! Only thing about this season was #katiekadan !!! #TheVoice lost a fan!! My Monday nights are free next season pic.twitter.com/ASy7VBeBPY — Marie Hogan (@MarieHo89342084) December 18, 2019

well this is my last time watching the voice. Jake hoot was not the best singer. one dimensional fan base. — shawn michael davis (@melodee0300) December 18, 2019

However, many fans pointed out that since fans get to vote to determine who wins the trophy, the choice of winner is a popularity contest and Katie’s fans lost.