Kathy Marino from OC Fashion Week checks Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke and fans are here for it

23rd October 2019 11:48 AM ET
Kathy Marino IG selfie.
Kathy Marino wasn’t letting Braunwyn or Kelly off easy on RHOC. Pic credit: Instagram/hauteoc

The Real Housewives of Orange County was intense last night when the OC Fashion Week show was in full swing. Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s daughter Rowan was a designer featured there and Shannon Beador’s daughter Adeline was walking in the show.

Kathryn (Kathy) Marino is the president of the OC Fashion Week show. While it looked like things would go off without a hitch, there was some signature The Real Housewives of Orange County drama that was popping off.

Dr. Deb was stopped by someone who worked at the show and questioned about where she was going. She claims that someone put their hands on her, though some viewers had differing opinions on what they saw. Either way, Dr. Deb explained what happened to Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and from there, things went downhill.

Not only did Branwyn Windham-Burke confront Kathy Marino, but Kelly Dodd also took part in the conversation. It didn’t go over well, and Kathy did react the way the RHOC ladies had hoped. Kathy wasn’t about to let The Real Housewives of Orange County cast run her. Kelly Dodd taunted her about being professional while working, and Marino was not backing down.

Viewers took to social media to react to what happened between Braunwyn Windam-Burke, Kelly Dodd, and Kathy Marino. Many praised the OC Fashion Week president and even suggested that she stand next to the RHOC ladies next season with an orange in her hand. She was not about to back down from Braunwyn and Kelly, even lecturing them on bullying.

Despite all of the chaos, the fashion show went off without any further issues and both Rowan Windham-Burke and Adeline Beador did amazing. The ladies calmed down and made sure things weren’t ruined for the children, but neither was happy about the encounter with security or the way Kathy handled it. Seeing the girls happy was important to all of them and the confrontation ended there.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.

