Kathy Griffin, Ana Navarro and Trae Crowder on Real Time with Bill Maher

After a career hiatus brought upon by a poorly conceived art stunt that depicted a decapitated POTUS, comedian Kathy Griffin is getting a leg up and a chance to be back on television tonight thanks to host Bill Maher of HBO’s Real Time.

Griffin is the top-of-show interview on this week’s episode and will likely share the ordeal she has endured since her comedic debacle from the May 2017 photo shoot with controversial photographer Tyler Shields.

Griffin’s lucrative touring and TV career fell apart as friends and peers abandoned her. She tried containing the damage with an apology video on YouTube, then retracted her words in a disastrous press conference with attorney Lisa Bloom during which Griffin said that Trump “broke me”.

She lost celebrity endorsement deals and was dumped by CNN and pal Anderson Cooper, and reveals the total fallout in the recent cover story for The Hollywood Reporter.

Other guests tonight include New York Times Opinion editor and frequent Real Time guest Bari Weiss as the mid-show interview.

Weiss managed to inflame both the left and right during the Winter Olympics over a Tweet she penned for U.S. skater Mirai Nagasu, who made history by becoming the first female U.S. Olympian to land a triple axel.

Weiss’ offending tweet read: “Immigrants get the job done.” However, Nagasu was born and raised in California and the firestorm over this caused Weiss to delete her original tweet.

The roundtable guests are comedian Trae Crowder, radio host Erick Erickson and political analyst Ana Navarro.

YouTube star and comedian Trae Crowder frequently refers to POTUS as a political “carpetbagger” and is currently part of the WellRed Comedy Tour with Corey Forrester and Drew Morgan.

One of the more glowing reviews of his “liberal redneck” comedy perspective came from Whoopi Goldberg, who said: “The Liberal Rednecks changed not only my thinking, but my way of thinking about people.

“Before them, I didn’t realize I had made judgments. It’s funny as hell, thoughtful and moving for reasons you would never think you’d be moved by. And go see them on stage, you will be shocked and driven to hear them, but I caution you, wear diapers…you’re gonna need em.”

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson has inked a new three-year agreement with Cox Media Group Atlanta’s WSB Radio and hosts a nightly newscast.

Frequent Real Time guest Ana Navarro is a Nicaraguan-born Republican political contributor who works with CNN, ABC and Telemundo. She worked on Jeb Bush’s 1998 gubernatorial transition team and John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign and has no love for the current POTUS even though they are of the same political party.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday at 10pm live ET/tape-delayed PT, with a replay at 11.30pm on HBO.