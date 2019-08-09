Kate Walsh first got into our heads while starring as Dr. Addison Montgomery on Grey’s Anatomy, but she has been gracing the big and small screen (not to mention theater projects) for many years now with one of her most popular projects being the Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why as Olivia Baker.

She has been a life-long animal lover and she aims to make every dog more comfortable as August is Itchy Pet Awareness Month, Kate is eager to help people help their pets be more comfortable.

The kind and charming Kate Walsh spoke with Monsters and Critics about her current and upcoming projects, her charitable pursuits, what she does for fun, what is on her watch list, her life-long love of animals, what signs you need to be aware of when you should visit a veterinarian when you think your pet may suffer from allergies, what is My Dogs A-Game and how it positively impacts the K-9 Courage Program.

Walsh is from California but made her bones in the theater in Chicago and New York City before venturing into film and TV. Her first major television role was in 1997 when she played fan-favorite love interest Nicki Fifer on The Drew Carey Show. Her guest roles in television continued to flourish until 2005 when she gained notoriety as Dr. McDreamy’s ex on Grey’s Anatomy.

All the while, she continued starring in TV and film projects with a passion for independent film projects while engaging in entrepreneurial endeavors. In November 2010, her company developed a hit perfume called Boyfriend.

All dogs itch – but when Rosie’s itching would cause her to stop to itch during our walks around the city, I knew she… Posted by Kate Walsh on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

In her lifelong love of dogs, she encourages people to use the #MyDogsAGame hashtag, that will set off a donation to the K-9 Courage Program–a program which supports military and police dogs as well as active service dogs that assist veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress.

Kate Walsh can be followed on her Instagram here and learn more about #MyDogsAGame here.

All three seasons of 13 Reasons Why are currently streaming on Netflix.