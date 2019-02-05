Kate V. Meghan: Princesses at War? Preview sees rifts and examines rumors

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in King’s Lynn, England. Pic credit: TLC/photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

The American divorced actress versus the middle-class English girl. Who would want to be a princess and who would want to be a duchess?

TLC have a new series, Kate V. Meghan: Princesses at War? that explores the dynamic between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, two non royals who married into royalty.

These veddy lofty questions are posed in a series that is operating under the supposition that Kate and Meghan are at loggerheads instead of allies in the circle of those born into royalty and those who crashed-banged-boomed their way into it all.

Why is this even a thing? Blame British media which has fueled talk of the two women being less than fans of each other’s star presence in the House of Tudor.

Since Meghan Markle married Harry last May, the nasty chatter and rumors of a royal feud between her and Kate Middleton have grown exponentially especially since the news broke that Meghan is pregnant.

But sifting rumor, supposition and truth is what TLC wanted to flesh out in a TV series event.

The network hired ten royal experts to do a deep dive and analyze body language, things said and more importantly unsaid and the purported royal feud instigatory moments.

It is up to you and your gut instincts to determine if any or some of this is real and rings true.

There is no doubt that the messy family baggage Meghan had is fodder for snickering and outright slams from the British press and populace, after all her divorce, acting career, African American mother, dramatically overwrought father and troublesome sister were things discussed in terms and ways less than flattering.

Meghan has those who adore her worldwide and those who see her as a decline of British traditions and do not approve.

Clearly, it’s not easy to be Meghan.

Kate Middleton had her own war of stature too, as this modest middle-class girl was dating William forever and many in the press felt her family were social climbers.

Either way, whether real and growing animosity between the two women exists or it was just sensationalism, this documentary examines everything.

The producers hope to draw conclusions on the day in the life of a hothouse flower living in the modern prison of technology, paparazzi and the rumor mill and living by a coda of traditions most modern people would scoff at.

The logline from TLC:

The world watched with awe when Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle tied the knot in one of the most talked about events of 2018. But, while Meghan’s entrance into the royal family began with girly days out and sunny trips to Wimbledon, media suggests that the honeymoon phase may well be over. Featuring archive footage and interviews with insiders and experts on the royal household, KATE V. MEGHAN: PRINCESSES AT WAR? examines if there is any truth to the speculation of unrest following the new duchess’ entry into the royal family, specifically a possible rift with sister-in-law and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

In any event, it will be a fun watch for those of us not brought to our weddings in carriages and wearing priceless jewels that ran in the family for thousands of years.

And bets are open as to who is the beloved Queen’s favorite, but the running thought is that Kate owns her heart and has her first great grandchildren. But others in the British press says Meghan and the Queen have a special relationship.

The intrigue continues! Tune in tonight:

Kate V. Meghan: Princesses At War? makes its U.S. premiere tonight Tuesday at 10PM ET/PT on TLC.