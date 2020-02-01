Kate Siegel on Hawaii Five-0: Who is actress who played Danny’s love interest?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

This week’s Hawaii Five-0 was one of the hardest to watch this season. There was a moment of fear when it came to McGarrett’s dog Eddie and a tragedy that came into Danny’s life.

The episode saw Steve (Alex O’Loughlin) call in a vet friend to help out with his dog, Eddie. It turned out that the dog was a former Marine dog and was suffering from PTSD when a neighbor planted some flowers that reminded the dog of flowers where his original handler died.

That means that Steve McGarrett can help get Eddie the help he needs.

However, things did not go as well for Danny.

Danny and Leslie on Hawaii Five-0

Danny “Danno” Williams (Scott Caan) is a guy who has the worst of luck.

He just realized that he and his ex-wife will never reconcile and are better off as just friends. So, during his personal leave, he heads to a bar where the two shared time.

Not the smartest thing to do.

However, it allowed for a great moment for him as he met a new woman named Leslie (Kate Siegel). She actually approached him, and despite McGarrett’s misgivings that it was probably a bartender, it was love at first sight.

The two even shared a moment in the bathroom and it looked like Danny finally found his love.

When she asked him to drive her home, it looked like he might get some too. It never happened. As Danny was driving, a car swerved into their lane by, what looked like, a guy texting on his phone.

Danny and Leslie flew over the edge and the car rolled down the embankment. The guy kept going, never looking back.

Neither Danny nor Leslie’s phones worked so Danny tried to flag down cars, unsuccessfully, while trying to stop Leslie’s bleeding.

By the time he flagged down a truck and called for help, it was too late. Without her ever telling him her name, Leslie died in his arms right before the ambulance showed up.

Poor Danny can’t catch a break.

Who is Kate Siegel?

Kate Siegel played Leslie on Hawaii Five-0 this week. For those who looked at the cast list without seeing a preview, many believed it was Katey Sagal of Married With Children fame.

It was not.

Kate Siegel is a 37-year-old actress who made her name mostly in horror movies. She starred in both Oculus and Hush, both directed by Mike Flanagan.

However, she gained huge critical acclaim when she starred as Theodora Crain in the Netflix horror series The Haunting of Hill House.

Hawaii Five-0 airs on Friday nights at 9/8c on CBS.