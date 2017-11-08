Kat admits to Rachel that she hooked up with Ryan on Black Ink Crew: Chicago

Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Kat finally admits to Rachel that she hooked up with Ryan on this week’s Black Ink Crew: Chicago.

The bombshell comes as she finally decides Rachel needs to know the truth and sits her down for a heart-to-heart.

She explained how last summer Ryan — at the time he was trying to fix things between him and Rachel — got in touch with Kat and told her that he still had feelings for her.

Kat says she then moved to LA to keep herself away from the whole situation, but that Ryan then contacted her AGAIN and said he wished he had “opened up sooner” to her.

Kat says she shut him down, but then she reveals how after she moved back to Chicago they DID hook up on the lake-house trip. She said: “Drink’s flowing, one thing lead to another and we kind of like messed around…we hooked up.”

Just as she’s telling Rachel how she felt “really, really terrible” after that happened, Ryan appears on the scene and confronts the pair about what they’re talking about.

Before any more details get shared, Ryan drags Rachel off — but it looks like the damage is already done.

Watch the drama unfold in the clip below:

Black Ink Crew: Chicago airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on VH1.