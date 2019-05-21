Karlie Redd single again after Arkansas Mo puts Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star on blast

On Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Karlie Redd and Arkansas Mo have been dealing with her trust issues after finding out that he may have fathered a child with another woman. Now, real life seems to be playing out in reverse after Mo put Karlie on blast and then declared himself single.

It all went down on Instagram when Arkansas Mo posted a quote that reads, “When someone accuses you of doing something that you’re not doing, it’s usually because they’re the ones doing it.”

In the caption, Mo confirmed that his post wasn’t vague at all and was actually aimed at Karlie Redd. However, he did not give specifics as to what she was doing. We can only assume that it has something to do with another man.

“Big facts!!! Thanks for sending me that live feed…I’m officially SINGLE‼️” Mo wrote. “please don’t ask me about my ex, slander her name, or mention her to me…even though we are no longer together…I will always have love and respect for her….it’s very simple, we tried and we tried hard it didn’t work! Wish her the best!!!”

It’s unfortunate that things didn’t work out for Karlie Redd and Arkansas Mo since he seemed to really love her and even said that he still does.

Upon hearing news of their break up, we can only wonder what will happen with Karlie Redd’s IVF journey. She actually posted about it hours after Arkansas Mo declared them broken up, making it seem like she might continue her quest to have another baby.

We also have to wonder if Karlie and Mo’s break up will play out on the VH1 series or if it’s too late in the season to see exactly what went down. We want details, especially after watching just how hard she went off on Mo at the cabin when he showed up trying to smooth things over.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.