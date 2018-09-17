Karine from 90 Day Fiance wants to divorce Paul already?

The drama never ends for Paul Staele and Karine Martins on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Paul and Karine just got married and already, she is threatening to walk out.

In a new sneak peek for the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Karine is angry at her new husband. In the confessional, she goes off about how offended she is after Paul accused her brother of stealing.

“The fight started when I received messages from Paul calling my brother a thief,” Karine explained. “Paul said we don’t need to lock the doors anymore because the thief was inside and that hurt me a lot.”

“I didn’t want to talk to him anymore,” Karine continued.

When Karine isn’t excited to receive flowers from Paul, he realizes how upset she is. Repeating “talk” over and over in Karine’s native Portuguese before breaking down and getting out his phone.

That’s when Paul prompts Karine to sit down and tell him “all the reasons why” she is upset through the digital translator. He even apologizes to Karine for offending her family and promises to work through this with her.

That’s not good enough for Karine though, who says she doesn’t want to talk anymore. So when Paul asks her if she just wants to get divorced, Karine nods yes to signal that she wants to end it already.

Despite just massively insulting her family by calling her brother a thief, Paul wonders out loud why Karine would want to divorce him. Rather than answer, she stormed off to the bedroom and shut the door on him.

This is not the best way to spend the honeymoon phase. Now, it looks like Karine Martins and Paul Staele’s marriage might be over even faster than 90 Day Fiance viewers could have guessed. Will they manage to make it until the end of the season at least?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.