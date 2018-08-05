Karine and Paul on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days — Everything you need to know

Karine and Paul are one of two couples headed back for Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. The pair met online and finally met in person last season and despite quite a few quirks, they are back to continue their path to marriage.

The first time Paul headed to Brazil for a visit with his 21-year old girlfriend, things were definitely awkward. Karine’s parents weren’t too happy when he asked to take her back to the hotel and it all went downhill from there.

Paul is a bit of a worrier and that didn’t sit well with Karine. When she tried to take him swimming, Paul was so germaphobic. He wore a special sheath, held on by a condom underneath his set of waders to get in the water.

A post shared by Paul Jason Staehle (@pauljasonstaehle) on Jul 2, 2018 at 3:33pm PDT

Karine was wearing a bikini and clearly wasn’t worried about any weird amoebas but Paul thought swimming in the lakes of Brazil might cause him to catch a parasite. Despite her embarrassment about Paul’s quirky behavior, it looks like the pair is coming back together for another round.

This time around, Karine and Paul will have even more drama when he comes to South America ready to STD test his bride to be. After a round of cheating rumors cropped up, is anyone surprised that he’d be going to this length?

It looks like that was a lot of drama for nothing, as Paul accused Karine of cheating on him with a gay man. Instagram star Joe Devito was the man caught in the middle of the cheating accusations, something he says he would never do.

All the cheating drama went down in May and then one month later, there were even more rumors about Karine. This time, Paul posted (and then deleted) a picture of Karine where she looked pregnant.

Fan speculation started spinning out of control, especially since the pair were supposedly married last year but then Paul denied the ceremony ever happened. Seriously, so much has happened or maybe happened with this pair of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars that it’s hard to tell what’s real and what is not.

Many believed that Karine and Paul were married late last year due to some photos that were leaked online. Paul has denied all that and even said that he plans to marry Karine in Brazil during a Season 2 sneak peek.

The latest 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days teasers make it look like Paul and Karine might have some serious relationship problems. In one, it talks about Karine being pregnant while questioning if the baby even belongs to Paul.

Enjoying some American grocery store items. A post shared by Paul Jason Staehle (@pauljasonstaehle) on Jul 30, 2018 at 4:24pm PDT

In another sneak peek, Paul is ready to marry Karine but it looks like she may not be interested in that kind of commitment. However, after looking at Paul’s Instagram, it looks like the pair is doing just fine.

In fact, there are rumors that Karine is with Paul in the U.S. and there’s even a bit of proof. In one photo posted to social media, Karine is posing with several boxes of family size American crackers, cereal, and other treats.

Some even believe that Karine posing with family size items may be another clue about her pregnancy. Is that how they are teasing that they are starting a family?

In another, Paul shows off the Cake Boss unicorn cake that he bought for Karine’s birthday and says is the best cake he’s ever had.

The story of Karine and Paul is one of the most complicated on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. We have a lot of questions about what these two have really been up to since they debuted in Season 1.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.