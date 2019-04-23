Karen King on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta – Everything you need to know about Scrapp Deleon’s mom

Karen King, also known as KK, made her Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta debut back in Season 5. She’s been on the show on and off ever since but now that her son Scrapp Deleon is back for Season 8, we’ve definitely been seeing a lot more of her.

You may recall from her previous stint on the VH1 series that KK is a very colorful person with a questionable past. All of that plus her antics on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta has stirred up quite a bit of interest.

So far this season, we’ve seen Karen King try to hook Scrapp up with Moniece Slaughter, who made the big move from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood to Atlanta for reasons unknown. As we’ve already learned, Scrapp and Moniece never made anything official even though she’s not happy about what he has going on with his baby mama Tiarra or his ex Tommie Lee.

The biggest bomb KK dropped on Season 8 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta was when she told Scrapp Deleon that his father was still alive. Previously, she let her son believe that his father was dead, only revealing the truth when he needed a non-felon relative to take him in after his early prison release and time at a halfway house. Neither Karen King or SAS could step up as both of them have criminal records.

Karen King’s bio

Karen King is currently 58 years old and was born in California. She moved to Georgia before becoming famous and is the mother of both Scrapp Deleon and his younger brother SAS. All three of them have been seen on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 8.

KK’s role on the VH1 series has always been controversial as many viewers questioned Mona Scott-Young’s decision to cast or feature her. After all, prior to Love & Hip Hop, Karen King’s biggest television appearance came about in 2012 when she was featured on America’s Most — because she was wanted.

Karen King’s trouble with the law

Initially, King was featured on the America’s Most Wanted website but was then seen on news reports as the search continued. The reason Karen King and her sons were wanted was connected to the kidnapping and severe beating of her ex-boyfriend and SAS’ father, Lyndon Baines Smith.

Smith suffered “severe fractures to his face and ribs” before being found beaten and bloodied in the boot of a car during a traffic stop. He reportedly would have died had he not received medical treatment.

Initially, Scrapp, SAS and their brother Alonte Lyndell Smith were arrested along with two of their friends for their alleged involvement. Karen King was apprehended in 2013 after a tipster alerted authorities that she’d been living in Vero Beach, Florida with a new boyfriend.

KK mentioned her appearance on America’s Most Wanted when she first joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

She said: “I know when you Google me a lot of crazy headlines might come up. I was accused of murder-for-hire, meaning hiring my children to kill their father.” However, she added: “At the end of the day, I was vindicated.”

You can watch her full explanation in the clip below:

King was arrested again in 2016 when she was accused of racking up a bill of over $5,000 at an Atlanta Saks Fifth Avenue store and then paying for her merchandise using a credit card with a false name on it. Both she and an employee of the store were charged.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta momager was let off the hook the following year when charges were dropped due to a witness not testifying in time.

KK made the news again when she was arrested while in court for the identity fraud charges. It was claimed she had an outstanding warrant from 2016 for missing payments on her Maserati.

Karen King said in a VH1 video from 2015 that she and Momma Dee have nothing in common despite both being mothers of stars on the show. However, since that time, she and Momma Dee have become friends and even posed for a few pictures together.

In that same video above, she talks about how she came to know Mona Scott-Young, leading to her role on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. It turns out they are connected through Missy Elliot. Who would have imagined?

