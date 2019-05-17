Kandy K: What to know about rapper on Little Women: Atlanta

On the latest episode of Little Women: Atlanta, the Tiny Twinz are still working on their music and in the search for another artist to collaborate with. They are introduced to rapper Kandy K.

Of course, nothing on this show goes down without drama and their meet up is no exception.

At first, things seem to be going well between Kandy K and the Tiny Twinz. This collaboration could be a perfect match. That is, until Kandy shares her track with the Little Women: Atlanta stars and tells them she wants to “tweak” their voices for their part.

When Kandy K tells them she wants to make them sound like “munchkins,” Amanda and Andrea quickly get offended and have every right to be.

Several other faux pas were made when Kandy patted one of the twins on the head and then bent down to be eye level with them.

Fully offended, the Tiny Twinz call Kandy K out for the way she is treating them and the Toronto rapper at first doesn’t get it but then she claims ignorance, saying she didn’t realize what she was doing was offensive.

Who is Kandy K?

The Tiny Twinz didn’t know who Kandy K was when it was first suggested that they collaborate with her on the Lifetime series. That’s probably because she doesn’t have a huge catalog of songs but she’s definitely a rising star in the hip hop world.

Kandy K, who also goes by Kandy Kisses, is from Toronto but has lived in New Jersey and Miami as well and credits all three places as having influenced her style and sound.

She released an EP last year titled P.U.S.H. While she has a great look and a great sound, with less than 2,000 subscribers on YouTube and only minimal views on her music videos, it’s clear that Kandy K still has a long way to go and a whole lot of potential.

On Instagram, Kandy K is doing a bit better when it comes to her following. She boasts nearly 72,000 followers and after appearing on Little Women: Atlanta, her numbers are sure to grow.

Kandy K has worked with some notable artists in the past including Flo Rida. Don’t be surprised if we see a lot more of her in the future.

Little Women: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.