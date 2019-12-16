Kailyn Lowry’s fans defend her after recent animal cruelty allegations

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kailyn Lowry said goodbye to her first dog Bear on the season finale of Teen Mom 2 this year, but she has moved on with a new dog.

And while many people congratulated her, others accused her of animal cruelty because the ears of the dog had been cut.

“Look at those freshly chopped ears. That poor baby. But you like the look, right? Doesn’t matter that it hurt him, right?” one person wrote to Kailyn’s post on Instagram, a comment that had received over 3,000 likes by the time of this article being written.

Animal cruelty is a serious accusation. But the practice of cropping is considered just that for some.

The Canine Journal reports that “cropping is removing all or part of the external ear flap on a dog. Many countries ban this practice due to the thought of it being purely cosmetic; thus it’s considered animal cruelty to perform unnecessary surgery on an animal.”

However, not everyone was quick to jump on Kailyn over the cropped ears. Someone questioned the decision to cut the ears, wondering if a defect was to blame.

“Did you ever think maybe there was a defect with his ears and they had to crop them to help him? You don’t know his backstory. She obviously, did her research. You’re assuming and you know how that goes. God get off your high horse,” one person wrote on Instagram in defense of Kailyn.

Not everyone is under the impression that Kailyn made the choice to have the dog’s ears cropped.

Kailyn hasn’t used Instagram to post about the decision to have the dog’s ears cut. The ears may have been cut before Kailyn saw the dog for the first time.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.