Kailyn Lowry talks body image and feeling insecure even after her surgery makeover

Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her feelings in regard to Teen Mom 2 stars slamming her for her body. Over the years, people have commented on her body, including calling her names, despite having three children.

Now, Lowry is revealing that she’s not allowing her haters to get the best of her when they write mean things. She’s not into feeling insecure about herself and her body.

On her Instagram Stories, Kailyn answered questions from her fans, where she revealed that she used to care about her body-shamers. She used to get very upset about it all, but now, she’s trying to let it slide.

Kailyn may get several mean comments on a regular basis and these comments may go unnoticed by fans if Kailyn doesn’t address them. OK! Magazine shared one comment that she did address.

“Looks like you eat a couple loafs a day! Go on a damn diet! Having kids is NO EXCUSE to look like that!” one user tweeted Kailyn. “That’s seriously gross to see you in a 2 piece bathing suit.”

“If my body bothers you that much … you also have some things to work on,” she replied at the time.

Kailyn has previously revealed that her weight fluctuates more than anyone she knows. Throughout her time on Teen Mom 2, she’s been thin, pregnant, and insecure about the way she looks. She also reveals that her insecurity about her body comes down to her poor eating habits.

A few years ago, Kailyn Lowry made headlines for undergoing a massive surgery to fix her body in a way that made her feel confident. During the surgery, Kailyn had lip filler, tummy tuck, numerous fat transfers, and a Brazilian butt lift.

Teen Mom 2 continues next Monday at 9/8c on MTV.