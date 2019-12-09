Kailyn Lowry spills the beans on Leah Messer’s hook-ups in Teen Mom 2 preview

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer are close friends, so it makes sense that Kailyn would know what is going on in Leah’s love life. And based on the preview for the next reunion special episode, Kailyn is dishing all of the details.

The two reality stars are both out on the couch talking to Dr. Drew when Kailyn reveals that Leah came into the hotel room with hickeys all over her neck. As she’s saying it, she’s pointing to Leah. But the preview doesn’t reveal whether it was the hotel room in New York or in Costa Rica, which could have revealed who Leah was with.

There is SO MUCH MORE to come! 😱 The #TeenMom2 Reunion continues with Part 2 next Tuesday on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/W6HZsN2RId — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) December 7, 2019

On Kailyn’s podcast Coffee Convos, Leah explained that she did meet a great guy when they were on their trip to Costa Rica.

“I did meet a really great guy in Costa Rica [but] I am not pregnant!” Leah explained while talking to Kailyn during a recent podcast episode. “I met this guy and we had a really great connection but I’m at a place in my life where I just don’t want to be committed to a relationship.”

Leah Messer has also shared that she’s not interested in pursuing a committed relationship with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert at this time. Despite fans getting their hopes up during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, they are in different places now.

“Jeremy and I are playful and fun and we’re really good friends, but when we try to create a relationship we just don’t work out,” Leah explained of the situation with Jeremy. “We don’t have the same views on life.”

Leah has revealed that she’s just dating right now and enjoying her situation. She’s not interested in committing to something serious, despite her daughter Adalynn’s wishes about marrying Jeremy again.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.