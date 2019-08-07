Home > Smallscreen

Kailyn Lowry slammed over her supposed arrogant behavior with Teen Mom 2 fans

7th August 2019 12:42 PM ET
Kailyn Lowry slammed over arrogant behavior. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is a very strong and determined person when there’s something she wants. Fans have seen this on the show and even on social media when she’s confronted with previous comments or claims. But now, Kailyn is being accused of having an overall arrogant attitude when it comes to meeting fans.

Recently, Lowry was at an airport and reportedly minding her own business when someone claims that they tried to talk to her and get her attention. But Kailyn didn’t see it that way, saying that she’s now being slammed for minding her own business at the airport and looking at her phone as she waited to go home.

However, it didn’t take long for people to react to Kailyn Lowry’s tweet, saying that simply because she has a blue checkmark next to her name on Twitter doesn’t mean that she’s above everyone else. Putting people into a group isn’t sitting well with some people and they’ve put her on blast, saying that her “Y’all” was the equivalent of “you people.”

But Kailyn Lowry revealed that the person was reading too far into her tweet, putting words in her mouth. Kailyn defended herself, saying this wasn’t what she was trying to do it all.

Another person quickly chimed in, revealing she has often been labeled as an arrogant person in her current town of Delaware. The person shared a screenshot of someone else saying that Kailyn supposedly acts like she’s important and better than everyone else.

Kailyn Lowry didn’t respond to the tweet, but this isn’t the first time that she’s been accused of being too arrogant or rude with fans. She used to tweet random thoughts about people being annoying as they looked at her at restaurants or took photos of her without her permission.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.