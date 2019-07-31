Kailyn Lowry slammed for promoting friend app because she may not use it herself

Kailyn Lowry is back from her trip to Hawaii with Leah Messer and she moved into her home in Delaware once she got back. But she also dove back into work. On Instagram, she shared a post recently where she promoted a friend app called Bumble BFF.

It’s an app where you can find friends if you are looking for new friends to add to your network. She starts off the post, saying that she struggles to find cool friends as an adult. She also explains that she wants to grow her squad.

But fans don’t believe her. While she’s clearly getting paid for the ad and admitted to being a Bumble partner, they don’t believe that she would actually use the app to find friends herself. Kailyn has yet to explain whether she actually uses the app, but she has complained in the past that she struggles to find true friends she can trust. It probably doesn’t help that she’s famous from MTV.

“Guys she’s getting paid for this… she’s not actually looking for friends. Like she can’t find friends,” one person revealed, sharing that Kailyn is getting paid for posting about the app. However, others made digs at her personally, saying that this probably wasn’t the app she was spending the most time using.

“We all know what you’re really on bumble for lol,” another person wrote to the photo, sharing that Kailyn is probably looking for a date or a man rather than other moms to bond with.

Kailyn Lowry is currently single, but she has expressed an interest in having another child. She really wants a girl.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.