Kailyn Lowry shares texts from woman who claims she’s having Chris Lopez’s baby

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry isn’t about to deal with someone else’s drama. This morning, Kailyn shared a screenshot of text messages she had received from a woman who not only claimed that she had gotten her phone number from Chris Lopez’s phone, but also that she was pregnant with his child.

The screenshot reveals that the woman had tried to get a hold of Kailyn several times before, but she hadn’t replied to the messages. The woman wanted to talk to Kailyn, as she claims she’s carrying Chris’ baby, a boy she’s calling Joshua.

Lololol happy hump day pic.twitter.com/tfPA7qYV68 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 4, 2019

In the tweet’s caption, Kailyn reveals that she finds it funny and simply wrote, “happy hump day.”

“What’s the point of this text??? Kail is not the baby daddy!! Why must she be in y’all drama? I am pretty sure her three boys keeps her entertain with their kid drama,” one person replied in Kailyn’s defense, while another added, “I don’t understand. If she got the number from HIM then why does she need YOUR help to get in touch with him.”

The news that Chris is reportedly having another baby had people talking, but Kailyn denied that this was true. “He definitely didn’t get anyone pregnant,” she replied.

Oh the message looked like she was having a baby named Joshua but yeah could be she just want attention .. ppl definitely got too much time on their hands. ESP at 12am 🙄 oh the drama you have to deal with smh I feel for ya — RoseLura (@Roselura) December 4, 2019

That’s when another fan replied to her, revealing that people had way too much time on their hands and that the woman was probably just looking for attention, especially since she texted Kailyn at midnight.

Only time will tell whether a woman will give birth in February to a boy named Joshua.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.