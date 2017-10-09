Kailyn Lowry shares adorable pic of baby son Lux Russell: ‘Actual perfection’

Kailyn Lowry has treated fans to an adorable picture of her new son Lux Russell, captioning it: “Actual perfection.”

The Teen Mom 2 star took the picture of the two-month-old tot while he was covered in a fluffy white-and-blue sheet bearing his name.

Lux was born in on August 5, with Kailyn keeping fans guessing about his name until the end of last month when she finally revealed his name was Lux Russell.

She said the delay was caused because she just couldn’t decide on a name. She had previously referred to him in posts as “Baby Lo”, after his father, her on-off partner Chris Lopez.

The new pic was posted to her 3.2million followers on Instagram and is the latest in a string of super-cute pic of the mom and her new son.

Actual perfection 💕 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 7, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

Another, posted when she revealed his name, also showed him lying on a blue-and-white sheet bearing his name. A second pic showed him nuzzling up in Kailyn’s lap while covered by the sheet.

Lux Russell, 08/05/17 💕 7 lbs 15 oz, 19 3/4” born at 3 am on the dot. It only took us 7 weeks to decide a name and 8 weeks to make it official 💛 thank you to @shophighway3 for our first personalized blanket to announce. A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 1, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

Kailyn already has sons Isaac, 7, who she had with ex Jo Rivera when she was just 17 years old, and Lincoln, 3, who she had with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

One pic posted at the end of last month showed her posting with all three of her kids. She said: “Getting a nice family pic with 3 kids isn’t always as easy as one might think 😂.”

Getting a nice family pic with 3 kids isn’t always as easy as one may think 😂 baby Lo is 8 weeks old today & he got to experience his first fall festival 🎃💕 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 30, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

This week’s Teen Mom 2 sees Kailyn’s plans for a vacation threatened by an unexpected court date.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.