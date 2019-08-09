Kailyn Lowry says things are good now: Is Teen Mom 2 star planning more kids?

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has been busy over the past couple of weeks, as she’s been in Hawaii with Leah Messer, moved into her new home in Delaware, and she’s been subject to criticism from her fans, who have called her rude and arrogant.

While Kailyn is doing her best to just focus on her children and their overall happiness, fans of the Teen Mom 2 franchise continue to question whether she’s dating, is back together with Chris Lopez, or is planning on having that baby girl on her own, something she’s talked about quite a bit.

This morning, Kailyn Lowry revealed that “things are so good right now” and that she almost cried. She didn’t specify what she was referring to, but it sounds like she’s happy that she’s now in her new home, her children are happy, and that she’s not publicly fighting with any of her children’s fathers.

More fatherless children on the way? — jimmy Braski (@BraskiJimmy) August 9, 2019

But that didn’t stop people from questioning why she was happy. One person questioned whether she had more fatherless children on the way, which is both intrusive and rude. However, Kailyn kept Lux Russell a secret for a while and didn’t confirm the pregnancy news until it had been leaked by her friends.

Kailyn has been vocal about wanting a baby girl and she’s talked about how she’d be open to using donor sperm, as she doesn’t want to start a serious relationship and get pregnant that way. After three failed relationships with children, she seems more determined than ever to do it on her own.

It appears that she’s settled all custody payment drama with Jo Rivera, she has a peaceful relationship with Javi Marroquin who has focused on building his gym business, and she appears to be civil with Chris Lopez. Perhaps this is the time to have a baby girl.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.