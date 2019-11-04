Kailyn Lowry reveals why her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez doesn’t want to be on Teen Mom 2

Kailyn Lowry is finally setting the record straight about some of the rumors circulating about her and answering some questions that Teen Mom 2 fans have wondered about for weeks, if not months.

In an interview with Domenick Nati, Kailyn Lowry explains that Chris Lopez won’t be filming anymore for Teen Mom 2. While he filmed a few scenes in the past, he feels uncomfortable in front of the cameras.

Kailyn explains that he didn’t grow up in front of the cameras and it’s a big adjustment for him to share his life on the reality show.

But Lowry also adds some share in her answer. She explains that Chris has seen what Javi Marroquin has done by being in the spotlight and he has no interest in being compared to him.

Kailyn was already filming Teen Mom 2 when Javi Marroquin came into the picture. The two started dating and would eventually marry and have a son together. Kailyn would later accuse him of cheating on her and they would divorce. He would also film Teen Mom 2 without her and share aspects of his life with producers and viewers that angered Kailyn. Javi has since used the Teen Mom 2 platform to open his own gym and he’s currently working on his new relationship after he was caught cheating on her.

Even though Kailyn has slammed Chris Lopez before, it appears that she doesn’t think that he’s nearly as bad as her ex-husband. On a previous Teen Mom 2 reunion special, Lowry did hint that Lopez was the one that got away for her and he would always be her soul mate in some capacity. The two share a son, Lux Russell, but Kailyn may be interested in having another child with Chris, as she’s often talked about wanting a girl.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.