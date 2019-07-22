Kailyn Lowry reveals she didn’t make any money from one of her books

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is the one MTV star from the franchise who has published the most books. She’s always working on new projects with her most recent book being from 2018. But Kailyn is now being completely honest about her publishing deals.

One fan asked her for advice on how to proceed with a children’s book and Kailyn revealed that she had been part of all kinds of deals, including deals where she got paid upfront and others where she would get paid when the book sold.

It really depends on the publisher/deal. I have had a deal where I got an advance, I’ve had deals where I just get paid when the book sells. And then I just had a deal where I never got paid at all. 😭 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) July 22, 2019

But surprisingly, she also had one deal where she never got paid at all. The Teen Mom 2 star didn’t reveal what deal she had where she didn’t get paid or what book she was talking about. She does post a crying emoji with the statement, which could indicate that the book had actually sold plenty of copies and she just never made a dime off the sales.

Kailyn Lowry published her first book in 2014 called Pride Over Pity. She followed up the success of her book with her first children’s book called Love Is Bubblegum in 2015. In 2016, she published her third book, Hustle & Heart, which was released along with a coloring book.

Her most recent book is from 2018 and is called A Letter Of Love. It’s a book for her sons, where she apologizes and justifies the decisions she’s made in her life.

While some Teen Mom 2 fans always look at how much a book sells to see how much these stars make, Kailyn Lowry is now proving that it doesn’t always work that way. Even if the book ended up being a bestseller, it’s possible she never got any money from the sales.

