Kailyn Lowry relationship: Teen Mom 2 star reveals she’s ready for marriage

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has been very vocal about not wanting to get married again after she got divorced from Javi Marroquin. At the time, Kailyn was determined to be a single mother and she felt betrayed by Javi after rumors that he had cheated on her. She wanted to be a confident single mother and ended up having a third child, a boy she’s been responsible for.

But it sounds like she may be changing her tune a little bit. Now, Javi has moved on with another woman, is the father to another little boy, and is currently caught up in a cheating scandal. While he has moved on, Kailyn has been mostly single since her divorce.

However, that could change soon. On Twitter, Kailyn Lowry revealed that she’s ready to be a wife and to find her best friend.

I’m ready to be a wife & be w my best friend forever — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) September 17, 2019

Last year, Kailyn Lowry decided to build a brand new home from the ground up in Delaware. She realized that she couldn’t relocate because of her three baby daddies, who still have legal rights to see their sons. In addition, Kailyn revealed she always wanted to build a house with a husband or a life partner, but things weren’t going in that direction.

Now, she has the house, she has three kids, and she’s ready to find a husband. She’s also been vocal about having more children, including a girl, so she may be able to find someone who is willing to be on television, have children, and relocate to her new home in Delaware.

Despite rumors that she was dating Leah Messer from Teen Mom 2, it sounds like they were just playing along with rumors that the two were hooking up. The two friends have traveled with their six children and it sounds like they are planning yet another trip together.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 8/7c on MTV.