Kailyn Lowry mom-shamed but Teen Mom 2 fans fight back

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is no stranger to being mommy-shamed by fans. She’s frequently getting messages from people who believe she’s doing a horrible job as a single mom of three boys, all with different fathers.

This week, she’s in Hawaii with her Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer. She revealed on Instagram yesterday that she and Leah were a boat for the day. In the caption to the photo she shared, she revealed that all six of the kids fell asleep on the way back, sharing a photo where she’s sitting next to Lux Russell.

He’s clearly passed out with a towel around him, keeping him warm as the sun is setting in the background.

And of course, it didn’t take long for people to start making comments about the safety of having him sleep on the boat without a life jacket.

“Why don’t you put life jackets on your kids?? You don’t worry about them falling off boat??? Very strange and def bad parenting!!!” one person wrote to Lowry, but her Teen Mom 2 fans quickly came to her defense.

“She’s sitting with her sleeping son. The other boys have them on. Relax,” one person wrote back to the criticism, while another added, “You’re actually not concerned… you’re being a mom shamer on social media because that’s what women do! They can’t say sh*t in real life but love to sit behind a screen.”

It’s great to see that Kailyn does have supporters, who are willing to come to her defense. She did simply share a photo, a photo that could have easily been from the harbor after the trip was over. But as one person pointed out, it’s much easier to mommy-shame that show support.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.