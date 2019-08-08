Kailyn Lowry mocked over her crystals as she lashes out over ‘rock’ comments

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry appears to be a big fan of crystals. Even though she hasn’t talked about it much on social media, she did get her youngest son a crystal during their family trip to Hawaii.

It was around this time that fans really started to realize how important crystals are to Kailyn. It’s not something she’s talked about on Teen Mom 2, but she did share their crystal purchase on Twitter. And while Teen Mom 2 fans had a great time taking shots at Kail, Lux appears to be very happy with his first crystal.

Lux got his first crystal in Maui! pic.twitter.com/bJ3JRtv0kC — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) July 17, 2019

But yesterday, Kailyn Lowry lashed out on Twitter, revealing she was really tired of people insulting her about her crystals and calling them rocks. She tweeted that if one more person called her crystals rocks, everyone was canceled. While fans wanted to know if Spencer Pratt got her hooked on crystals, others wanted to remind her that crystals were nothing more than rocks.

They are rocks.. crystals are just as big of a joke as essential oils. — Bri. (@Bkatrichak) August 8, 2019

One person tweeted Kailyn that crystals are a big joke, comparing it to essential oils. This person did just what Kailyn had said she didn’t’ want – she even called them a joke.

Others took a more personal approach with one asking her if she thought the crystals would protect her son Lux more so than vaccines. Kailyn hasn’t been vocal about being an anti-vaccine supporter, but it sounds like people want to get her angry and have the Teen Mom 2 star react to comments.

Think your " crystals " will protect Lux from disease better than vaccines? — Gina Chev (@GinaChev) August 8, 2019

It’s clear that Kailyn is often subject to scrutiny when she opens up about her passions. While some people support her love of crystals, others think it’s a waste of money and time. Like that last person, some think about the children and how her passion for crystals could potentially affect them over time.

