Kailyn Lowry just dropped thousands of dollars on her dog but fans don’t believe her

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry loves her pets and would do anything for them. She often shares how much she loves them on Teen Mom 2 and on social media, so when something was wrong with her dog Bear, she took him to the vet to get him checked out.

While Lowry didn’t mention what was wrong with her dog Bear, she did reveal that she ended up spending $4,400 at the vet. She also shared that she did find an answer to his problem, though without going into detail as to what it was.

However, Kailyn’s tweet about dropping thousands at the vet didn’t sit well with some of her followers. While some people could only agree with her that the vet is an expensive place to take your pet, several people pointed out that she didn’t have to mention the $4,400 in her tweet.

One person even guessed that Kailyn never spent that much at the vet, saying receipts needed to be provided.

She didn’t spent no $4400 at the vet. Show us the bill or it didn’t happen — mrsbizarro (@grooovybewbeeee) August 25, 2019

But made sure to say how much — nancy orlando (@nan706) August 25, 2019

Another person pointed out that it wasn’t necessarily important for her to mention how much she had spent at the vet, while others pointed out that it was good that her MTV check had covered Bear’s bill.

Many other fans pointed out that they could relate to the vet bill, sharing stories of spending anywhere from $300 to $4,000 on vet bills. Some of these people still didn’t have answers as to what was wrong with their pets.

Even though Kailyn Lowry may have had good intentions and some frustration in sharing her story, it’s clear that people are split. While some claim that she’s just sharing the dollar amount for attention, others can relate to her frustrations.

Teen Mom 2 premieres Tuesday, September 10 at 8/7c on MTV.