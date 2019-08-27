Kailyn Lowry jokes she’s dating Leah Messer and that she got sick from Leah

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has faced rumors that she was dating women for years, but despite going public with just a few relationships, she has never entirely gone public with another woman. That hasn’t stopped her from toying with the press and fans, claiming she could be dating a woman rather than a man at the time.

This week, Kailyn went to the MTV Video Music Awards with her Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer, and the two rocked bras on the red carpet. Now, Kailyn and Leah are joking that they are now officially a couple.

Of course, people who follow Kailyn and Leah know that they are frequently hanging out together, and they even recently went on a trip to Hawaii with each other. This event isn’t the first time that the two have faced dating rumors, but it seems to be the first time that they’re just having fun with the suggestions.

Kailyn also tweeted that when Leah’s cold, she’ll be the first to hand over her jacket to her friend, as if to say she’s a romantic type.

Then, this morning, Kailyn tweeted that she was feeling sick and had woken up with strep throat. One person joked that she had gotten it from Leah. That’s when Kailyn revealed that they both had it now.

We both have it — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 27, 2019

Of course, Kailyn is just kidding about being in a relationship with Leah. The two have so many things in common, including being on Teen Mom 2. Additionally, they both have three children. Where Kailyn has three boys, Leah has three girls. The two have often joked about switching kids to see what it would be like to raise girls vs. boys and vice versa.

Sign up now for your Teen Mom news alerts!!

Teen Mom 2 premieres Tuesday, September 10 at 8/7c on MTV.