Kailyn Lowry jokes about quitting Teen Mom 2 and becoming a YouTube star

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry joked on Twitter this week about quitting the hit show that has made her a wealthy single mom of three boys.

The joke came in the form of a tweet, where she revealed that she and her three boys would quit the hit MTV show and try to make it on YouTube. She used the hashtag #26million to indicate she was referring to a news story about YouTube earnings.

Me & the kids are gona quit teen mom & try to make it on YouTube 😂 #26million — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 23, 2019

She joked about quitting Teen Mom 2 after learning that one boy had made millions on YouTube in 2019. CNN reports that an eight-year-old boy named Ryan Kaji made $26 million with his 22.9 subscribers. In 2018, he gained the highest-earning YouTuber spot.

Kailyn used the laughing-crying emoji, hinting that it was a funny joke and that there was no substance or meaning to the claim that she was quitting the show.

Kailyn has previously revealed that she’s ready to move out of her brand new house because fans are showing up at her house. She feels that lines are being crossed, pointing to the dark side of sharing her life on Teen Mom 2. But that isn’t reason enough for her to quit the show.

Lowry started sharing her story on MTV’s Teen Mom 2 after appearing on Young & Pregnant with her first-born son. The goal at the time was to spread awareness about teen pregnancy, but she has since been responsible for creating important conversations about parenting and divorce.

Even though she has three children, she has expressed a desire to have more. While she was waiting for a husband, she has since confirmed that she was willing to use a sperm bank to have a baby girl. Kailyn has three sons that she shares with three different men.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.