Kailyn Lowry invites David Eason and Jenelle onto her podcast after name-calling

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is still dealing with drama from David Eason and Jenelle Evans. This drama is even after MTV cut ties with them after the shooting incident that happened in April.

With David and Jenelle no longer under MTV contract, they can say whatever they please when it comes to slamming former co-stars.

On Twitter, Kailyn Lowry revealed she had heard the things David and Jenelle had said about her but didn’t specify what. However, it was enough for her to fight back.

She said someone could call her worse and proceeded to list everything people have called David: unemployed, child abuser, murderer, and psychopath.

My best friend just told me what David recently said about me & Leah. 😂 I could be called worse. For example: unemployed, child abuser, murderer, psychopath, etc. #yikes — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) September 4, 2019

When someone suggested Kailyn should share her thoughts with David on her podcast, she revealed the invitation was open. Lowry would be more than happy to talk to Jenelle and David about everything they have said about the mother of three.

They have the invite whenever they want. They’re more than welcome to talk to me about me on coffee convos podcast. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) September 4, 2019

Of course, Jenelle and Kailyn haven’t been on speaking terms for years. Last year, Kailyn slammed Jenelle for being a hypocrite after the Teen Mom 2 reunion video surfaced online. Additionally, Jenelle often sided with Briana DeJesus while she was dating Javi Marroquin, Kailyn’s ex-husband.

Earlier this year, Jenelle received a package from Kailyn as a peace offering, but Jenelle ended up burning the beauty products in her backyard. On Teen Mom 2, Kailyn told her friend that Jenelle’s actions resulted in her selling $10,000 of the products in just a few days.

These comments appear to be the next step in their public feud but don’t expect David and Jenelle to go on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast.

Teen Mom 2 premieres Tuesday, September 10 at 8/7c on MTV.